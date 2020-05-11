The National Forum of People Living with HIV Networks in Uganda (NAFOPHANU) has urged married couples to be open with each other about major cases of illnesses like HIV/AIDs to avoid domestic violence.

The organisation’s Executive Director, Stella Kentutsi tells KFM that they have noted an increase in cases of gender-based violence among married couples during the COVID-19 lockdown resulting from non-disclosure of partners’ serostatus.

She says the confinement has made many people discover their spouses’ HIV status because of ARV’s that are being delivered to their homes.

Due to the suspension of public transport, many HIV patients are unable to pick or take their medicine secretly.

Kentutsi also notes the challenge of limited access to condoms during this lockdown, which is exposing more Ugandans to HIV and other sexually transmitted infections.