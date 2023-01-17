The Uganda Performing Rights Society (UPRS) says it will not payout any royalty to artistes who have adamantly refused to register as members of the society.

The Acting Chief Executive Officer for UPRS, Morrire Nassuna says they are convening the third annual general meeting on Friday, January 20 to deliberate on issues affecting artistes in the country since the industry was hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

She says among the issues they plan to discuss is the distribution of royalties to the registered artistes.

However, she emphasized that as they plan to pay out the royalties, the non-members will not be part of the beneficiaries.

She says UPRS is mandated to collect royalties through licensing agreements with music users.

The said music plays in gyms, bars, gardens, pubs, beaches, clubs, discotheques, hotels, restaurants, juke boxes, live music performances, radios, televisions, and other similar places.