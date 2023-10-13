By Peter Sserugo

The Norwegian Embassy in Kampala and the Consulate General in Guangzhou, China, are to be closed, the European country’s Foreign Affairs ministry has said.

“Norway is currently undertaking structural reforms of the Foreign Service. As part of the reform process, changes are being made in the diplomatic presence abroad. Concentrating and consolidating is expected to better serve Norwegian national interests, and to increase the effectiveness of Norway’s international engagement.This means that Norway is scaling up its presence in some locations. The consequence is that painful drawdowns must be made in other places,” reads part of the statement on the embassy’s website.

The Friday statement announcing the closure comes days after five Norwegian missions in different parts of the world were closed in July this year. “Closing of the embassy in Kampala is based solely on overall administrative assessments related to the need for reallocation of the foreign service’s resources,” the statement adds..Read more