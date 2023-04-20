The Norwegian government has given out a grant of 5 million US dollars which is approximately Sh18.6 billion to facilitate the implementation of a four-year project which is intended to promote issues affecting women in the country.

The project code-named ‘Women Peace and Security Program 2022-2026’, will be implemented by the UN-Women and it is meant to address the existing emerging issues such as the escalating violence and extremism against women, election-related conflicts, and among other issues hindering women’s development in the country.

The Minister for Gender, Labour, and social Development, Betty Amongi while officiating at the launch of the project on Thursday said, women are key drivers in promoting peace and security in the country therefore, it is a mistake to neglect them.

She says the government is committed to enacting laws and policies which protect women’s rights.

