By Moses Ndhaye

The Norwegian government has earmarked $5.8 Million(about shs 21.5 billion) to support refugees.

According to the interim UN –Women country representative to Uganda, Dan Mbazira, the money is intended to ensure that women in the refugee and host communities get access to critical life-saving interventions, such as making them engage in small businesses which will enable them improve their livelihoods.

He says the projects will run for the next 4 years, in the refugee host districts across the country.

The districts will include Yumbe among other districts in the West Nile region.

He says the project is bound to empower the refugees to stop depending on funding from the international community among others.