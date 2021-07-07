By Damali Mukhaye

The government has postponed to next week the disbursement of covid relief cash that was supposed to be sent to beneficiaries starting tomorrow.

Appearing before parliament’s covid-19 task force, the state minister for gender, Charles Engola has told legislators that they need one more week to verify the lists of vulnerable persons to receive relief cash and so cannot disburse the money by tomorrow as earlier promised.

He explains that few people are on the ground to collect data and the verification process takes time.

Engola promises that by next week, all these will be sorted and people will start receiving their cash.

The legislators have however expressed disappointment because many desperate city dwellers were highly expectant.

The Gender, Labour and Social Development minister Betty Amongi had said yesterday that the first batch of the 1 million beneficiaries from over 500,000 households supposed to receive covid-19 cash would receive their money on their phones tomorrow.

The Cabinet approved 16 groups of vulnerable people from 42 cities and municipalities to benefit from the covid cash after their daily incomes were affected by the 42-day lockdown imposed by the President on June 11th to contain spread of the deadly coronavirus.

These include among others; salon operators, Boda Boda riders, shoe shiners, bouncers, food vendors as well teachers who are not on the government payroll.