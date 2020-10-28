Presidential hopeful Robert Kyagulanyi of the National Unity platform party, NUP party says nothing will stop him from struggling for liberation.

This is after the electoral commission revealed that the signatures submitted by NUP party to support Kyagulanyi’s presidential aspirations have discrepancies.

Despite handing in his endorsement signatures before FDC and ANT and other independent candiady, Kyagulanyi still awaits to be verified with nomination for presidential candidates due next week.

Kyagulanyi who has taken to his social media pages accuses the electoral body of playing games swearing he has to be on the ballot to challenge incumbent President Museveni.

He adds that everything happening now is a sign that the regime is sacred.

The electoral commission has so far cleared eight for presidential nomination including; Nrm’s Yoweri Museveni, ANT’s Gen Mugisha Muntu and FDCs Patrick Amuriat among others.