By Juliet Nalwooga

The Police Flying Squad Unit together with the Special Force Command, and Criminal have arrested a criminal gang leader who has been staging aggravated robberies and murders in Luwero, Nakasongola, and Nakaseke districts.

The suspect identified as Stephen Kisule was arrested yesterday evening along with one Samuel Mawejje who was hiding in Bombo.

Police say this brings the total number of suspects arrested to 10 including two female suspects.

A pistol with two magazines and 17 rounds of ammunition that they reportedly robbed from the Late Major Noel Mwesigye, an SMG rifle with two empty magazines, 17 mobile phones, a red motorcycle Reg number UEV 185W, Bajaj Boxer were recovered after a search at their residence.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga says they shall continue efforts to counter all forms of gang crime in communities.