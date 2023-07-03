By prossy Kisakye

The National Organization for Trade Unions (NOTU) is challenging the decision by the Inspectorate of Government ordering the former National Security Fund (NSSF) Managing Director, Mr. Richard Byarugaba, and the Director Finance Stevens Mwanje to refund nearly Shs5 billion lost by the fund due to alleged mismanagement.

The Inspector General of Government, Betty Kamya while releasing a report from an investigation into alleged corruption and mismanagement of NSSF, said the duo irregularly authorized payment of Shs4.4 billion to staff who exited under early retirement.

She also noted that Byarugaba also engineered the resignation of two board members, a move that cost the Fund over Shs600 million, ordering them to refund the money or be prosecuted.

However, NOTU Chairman General, Usher Wilson Owere, tells KFM that the decision is unfair and unjust because the said payment was approved by the entire board, urging the IGG to reconsider and review the matter with utmost care.

“There was a provision of bringing two women and asking two men to voluntarily leave the board, so two men were asked to leave the board and the board members were actually asked to do what it takes. Richard’s main issue was to take this matter to the board for approval. The payment was approved by the board, so there’s no way this money can be paid by managers yet the decision was taken by the board,” Owere said.