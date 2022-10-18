The National Organisation of Trade Unions (NOTU) is asking the government to quickly close what it describes as a leadership vacuum at the National Social Security Fund (NSSF).

Addressing the media in Kampala this morning, NOTU chairman general, Usher Wilson Owere, said the working contracts of the NSSF leadership end in December but there’s no sign from the Ministry of Gender, Labor and Social Development to have them renewed or have new people recruited for various positions.

Owere now challenges the line ministry to either appoint a new leadership or extend the contracts of the existing leadership since its tenure has been fairly good compared to previous ones.

He explains that the uncertainty over the employment of the current leaders worries workers since they are custodians of huge sums of money.