The leader of Opposition in parliament, Hon. Mathias Mpuuga has reiterated his demand for justice for Ugandans killed in the November 18th and 19th, 2020 riots and those still languishing in prison.

Today marks exactly two years after 54 people were killed in protests that were sparked by the arrest of musician and presidential candidate, Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine who was campaigning in Luuka district before he was driven to Nalufenya Police Station in Jinja district.

President Museveni later confirmed the 54 people who were killed, saying 32 were rioters while 20 were hit by stray bullets.

Mpuuga has condemned the president that despite pledging to compensate the families of some of the people who died, no family has been compensated nor have the police released a report on the killings.

He says as the country honors the deceased two years later. They also pay tribute to the Ugandans who were killed in Arua in 2018 and demand the release of those abducted and those facing politically motivated charges.