By Ivan Ssenabulya

The number of new covid-19 cases recorded in Uganda has continued to increase for the third week in a row.

According to the National Planning Authority, last weeks’ new cases were more than five times what was recorded the week before.

In its weekly Covid report, the authority is projecting an increase in new cases for the week of 26th December to 1st January, 2022 with an average of 560 new cases per day and a weekly total of 3,900.

Abraham Muwanguzi, authority’s manager Science Planning Department says for the week of 2nd to 8th January 2022, a daily average of 600 new cases and a weekly total of 4,200 is projected.

On the continental scene, the majority of countries have recorded an increasing number of new cases.

South Africa still tops the list with the highest number of cases on the continent (recording 115,000 for the week ending 25th December), followed by Zimbabwe, with neighbors Kenya coming in the 3rd position,

Uganda now is in the 17th position on the continent, while on the international scene, USA still tops the list of countries with the highest number of COVID cases with nearly 1.3m cases reported over the week ending 25th December, 2021,

France, Italy, Spain, Czechia, Switzerland, Denmark, India and South Korea, are among the countries that experienced an increase in cases over the past week. On the other hand, Germany, Turkey, Netherlands, Belgium, Ukraine and Slovakia experienced a reduction in COVID infections.