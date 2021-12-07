By Ritah Kemigisa

With the threat of the new Omicron variant, the National Planning Authority in its latest case projection model is projecting a slight increase in the new covid19 cases.

In a statement the authority’s executive director, Joseph Muwavala, says they are projecting an average of 45 new cases per day and a weekly total of 312 new cases.

According to Muvawala, for the week of 12th to 18th December, the numbers are projected to increase to a daily average of 47 new cases and a weekly total of 330.

The new projections come at a time at the continental level, South Africa is experiencing an increase in new COVID-19 cases, recording 62,000 new cases for the week ending December 4th.

The authority says in most countries in Africa, internal factors are driving new cases with the exception of Lethoso, Benin, Republic of Congo, Central African Republic and South Sudan, where external factors are the major contributors to new cases.