By Juliet Nalwooga

The National Planning Authority (NPA) says despite a 30% increase in the number of new Covid-19 cases, the number of hospitalizations has reduced over the past few weeks.

According to Abraham Muwanguzi, the manager science planning department at the authority, as of 7th January, the number of people in both private and government hospitals due to COVID-19 was close to 300 and of these, only 18 were in Intensive Care Units.

He says this is low compared to the second wave peak on 30th June 2021 when the number of general hospitalizations and ICU admissions were over 1,000 and 290, respectively.

He adds that currently the hospital admissions are less by 72% and 84% for general hospitalization and ICU respectively, as the country battles a 3rd wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.