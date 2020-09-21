The National Resistance Movement party today commences the process of endorsing nomination of the party flag bearers.

The NRM Secretary General Justine Lumumba Kasule says those endorsed will be presented to the national electoral commission confirming that they are the substantive party flag bearers to contest in the various races.

Lumumba says the nomination forms will be endorsed for only the flag bearers whose elections have not been challenged before the NRM tribunal which is currently hearing petitions raised from the just concluded primaries.

Lumumba has thus directed the National party treasurer Rose Namayanja to endorse the parliamentary flag bearers from Kampala Wakiso and Mukono district and the Deputy Secretary General Richard Todwong to handle the rest of the country.