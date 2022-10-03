The Uganda Peoples’ Congress (UPC) is disappointed by the act of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party not seconding their candidate in the just concluded East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) elections.

UPC had fronted the party’s Secretary-General, Fred Ebil however, he did not succeed to join the 9 members to represent the country in the regional parliament.

Speaking to the media in Kampala, the UPC legal adviser, Daniel Enap, and the member of UPC National Council, Higenyi Kemba, said that NRM betrayed UPC since they had agreed to support their candidate on the 2 slots of the opposition share.

Enap noted that the act by NRM to fail the UPC candidate has caused a fracture in the cooperation of the two parties. He said that due to what happened, UPC has resolved to embark on the process of fielding a presidential candidate against NRM in 2026.

Meanwhile, he revealed that they have heard about the plans of dropping UPC members in the cabinet, particularly the Minister for Gender, Labor and Social Development, Betty Among.