The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party has today launched its initial accountability report on the progress so far made on their five-year manifesto.

While speaking at the event held in Kampala, Premier Robinah Nabbanja said that their overall assessment of the implementation of the manifesto commitments indicates that government has in the first two years accomplished 11% of the commitments and 77% of the commitments are on track to be achieved.

She expressed confidence that the next assessment will indicate a high rating. Nabbanja cited their priority area as jobs and wealth creation for all Ugandans, delivering education, health, and water services, ensuring justice and equity, protecting life and property, and achieving economic and political Integration.

“Corruption is still with us and this undermines the different efforts invested to achieve our targets. However, Government is intensifying the fight against corruption by strengthening its investigative mechanisms within the various anti- corruption agencies to aid successful prosecution of the suspected corrupt culprits,” Nabbanja said.

The implementation of the manifesto is guided by the 23 directives issued by President Yoweri Museveni the party’s national chairperson at the first Cabinet meeting in June 2016 and later reissued again in June 2021.