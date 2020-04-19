The ruling NRM party led by its Chairman, President Yoweri Museveni, have today contributed Shs380 million to the national task force to support government in its fight against COVID-19.

The cheque has been presented to Prime Minister Dr Ruhakana Rugunda by the NRM national vice chairman Moses Kigongo and the secretary general Justine Lumumba at the office of the Prime Minister in Kampala.

Government has since rallied Ugandans to join it in the fight against the deadly pandemic by donating food relief items and cash to the instituted national task force.

Yesterday, the Bukedea Woman MP Anita Among donated relief food worth Shs100 million and the self-proclaimed ‘god’, owobusobozi Bisaka gave govt shs200 million towards the response against covid-19.