The National Resistance Movement (NRM) party has called for expressions of interest from aspirants in the Kisoro Woman representative by-election.

The NRM Electoral Commission Chairperson, Dr. Fred Tanga Odoi called on interested persons to apply for the parliamentary seat for the Kisoro district women’s representative position to replace the late State Minister for Defence, Sarah Mateke.

He said the elections will also cover the district woman councilor for the south division, the municipal male older person’s councilor in the Northern division, and councilor for persons with disability who died in the same district.

“We are replacing those who have died. The one for Honourable Saraha Mateke was unfortunate and the one for the older persons in Kosoro was an aged person,” Dr. Odoi said.

He explained that the aspiring candidates are expected to hand over their applications on September 30, 2024.

The late Sarah Mateke was the Woman Member of Parliament for Kisoro district.