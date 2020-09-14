The ruling National Resistance Movement party candidates who failed to go through in the recent concluded party primaries have been asked to remain calm and support those who went through as party flag -bearers.

This was after the party primaries were marred by chaos and violence that left many injured and others dead with some threatening to quit the party or contest as independents.

The NRM Deputy Secretary General Richard Todwong has asked those who feel aggrieved to write to the directorate of legal, instead of deciding to run as an independent.