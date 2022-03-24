By Benjamin Jumbe

The Chairperson of the NRM electoral commission Dr. Tanga Odoi called for expression of interest for the position of deputy speaker.

This comes after the party’s Central Executive Committee endorsed the current deputy speaker Anita Among for the position of the speaker in an election to be held tomorrow.

Now in a letter to the NRM chief whip Thomas Tayebwa, Dr Tanga says the commission is to call for expression of interest for the position of deputy speaker immediately after the NRM caucus has endorsed the flag bearer for speaker.

In the letter, he says the commission requests all members interested to prepare and present their letters of expression of interest to him as the party’s EC chairperson at Kololo.

The government chief whip Tayebwa and deputy Attorney General Jackson Kafuuzi are among those expected to fight for the party flag in that race.