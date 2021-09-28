By Prossy Kisakye

The opposition Democratic Party has asked the NRM Caucus convening today at Kololo independence grounds to advise the President wisely about his push for denial of bail for suspected capital offenders.

Speaking to the media at the party’s head offices in Kampala, the party’s publicity secretary, Okoler Opio, said the independence of the judiciary should be protected by all means.

Opio noted that President Museveni’s repeated push for the removal of bail is unconstitutional since suspects are innocent until proven guilty by courts of law.

President Museveni has on several occasions been asking the judiciary to remove the bail applications for capital offenders saying their bailout may interfere with the collection of evidence against them.

The latest was yesterday when he clashed with Chief Justice Owinyi Dollo over the same, arguing that granting bail is a provocation that will not be accepted.

The president was the chief guest at the 4th Annual Memorial Lecture of the former Chief Justice Benedicto Kiwanuka held at the Judiciary Headquarters in Kampala.