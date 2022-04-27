By Arthur Wadero

The controversy arising from the coffee agreement entered between government and the Uganda Vinci Coffee Company is far from over.

This is after NRM MPs yesterday opposed President Museveni’s proposal to accord support to the deal.

The NRM caucus meeting that had been called by President Museveni who also doubles as the NRM party chairperson to discuss a string of issues later zeroed down to just three; including Karamoja security situation and rising commodity prices.

According to Butiru County MP Gerald Wakooli, during the meeting, President Museveni pushed the MPs to embrace and support the coffee deal, something they repeatedly objected to.

Wakooli says Museveni premised his call for the support of the coffee deal on the reasoning that the same investor would add value to the coffee before it is exported.

Bradon Kintu, the spokesperson of the NRM caucus says after several attempts to convince the MPS failed, the matter was then deferred to another date to allow a team of technocrats that will be put in place to scrutinize the details of the deal and report back.