The NRM parliamentary caucus has unanimously endorsed the incumbent East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) members as the party’s candidates for the regional parliament.

In a statement issued by the NRM Secretary-General Richard Todwong, the parliamentary caucus that sat this morning at Kololo received and considered the resolution of the NRM central executive committee made on the 8th of July 2022 to maintain the 6 party incumbent EALA members.

According to Todwong, this is to enable them continue their tenure for another term as members of the East African Legislative Assembly in recognition of their exceptional performance.

Government chief whip, Denis Obua has confirmed their endorsement, adding that their nomination will be held on Tuesday next week.

The six candidates are; Rose Akol, James Kakooza, Mary Mugyenyi, Paul Musamali, Dennis Namara and George Odongo.