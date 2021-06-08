By Damali Mukhaye

The National Ruling Movement (NRM) has cautioned party members in the 11th parliament against involving in any corruption tendencies in their respective committees of the August house where they will be allocated.

Addressing the NRM caucus this evening at Kololo, the party secretary General, Justice Kasule Lumumba says that last year, the party was forced to disband one of the committees in parliament after citing some corruption tendencies before its tenure.

She says that all the members and leaders of the Physical Infrastructure committee were disbanded, warning that the party will not hesitate to do the same if their members in the 11th parliament misbehave.

Lumumba adds that they have gathered evidence showing some committee members who solicit money from the people they are supposed to investigate, saying the party will not allow this.

NRM last year disbanded the physical infrastructure committee that was investigating Societe general de surveillance (SGS), a company that was contracted to conduct the mandatory vehicle inspection after citing some corruption tendencies.