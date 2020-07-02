

By Shamim Nateebwa

The National Resistence Movement (NRM) Central Executive Committee (CEC) has once again differed the conclusive discussion of the party’s road map to a later date.

Rogers Mulindwa, spokesperson of the NRM secretariat says this was after receiving information that cabinet had approved a statutory instrument spelling out how political parties should conduct their primaries in accordance with the Covid-19 preventive measures.

Meanwhile, the yesterday’s meeting also approved the four people nominated by the party national chairman to take up the vacant positions at the NRM secretariat.

The new office bearers are MPs; Jacqueline Kyakuhaire, the deputy national treasurer, Mathias Kasamba, the director mobilization, Emmanuel Dombo, director information and Hajat Madina Naham for the finance and administration docket.