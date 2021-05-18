By Patience Ahimbisibwe

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) top organ has asked its party members interested in contesting for Parliament’s Speaker and Deputy Speaker’s seats to express their interest in writing to the party’s electoral commission.

This came from yesterday’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting held at State House Entebbe.

Sources who attended the meeting but requested for anonymity said they did not want to limit any person with the party’s interest and thinks has the potential to lead the 11thparliament.

It is from those who will have submitted their interest by May 21 that CEC will sit again a day later to pick the best candidate for each of the positions to be presented before the caucus that plans to meet on May 23rd.

The race for speakership has so far pitted Rebecca Kadaga against her deputy Jacob Oulanya.

Parliament officially sits on Monday May 24th to elect a Speaker and deputy.