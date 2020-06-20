By Mukiibi Sserunjogi

The Central Executive Committee of the ruling National Resistance Movement party meets today to discuss key issues regarding preparations for the forthcoming general elections.

Chaired by President Museveni, who is the party chairperson, CEC comprises top party leaders including the vice chairpersons, Secretary General and other members of the NRM executive.

According to Dr Tanga Oddoi the NRM electoral head, they will among other things; present their proposal to CEC on how they intend to handle primaries to select candidates for parliamentary and local council elections.

Today’s CEC meeting is also expected to decide whether or not to a national conference ahead of the national campaigns.