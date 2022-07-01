By Prossy Kisakye

The ruling NRM party’s top organ, the Central Executive Committee (CEC) is today expected to sit to among other things; vet the aspirants of the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA).

Yesterday, the NRM electoral commission concluded the expression of interest exercise in which 115 party members vying for the 6 slots that the party has in the regional parliament.

The NRM’s electoral head Dr Tanga Odoi said the papers of those who expressed interest would be scrutinized before sending their names to CEC for vetting.

Names of successful aspirants will then be forwarded to parliament ahead of the elections.

Odoi urged other political parties to organize themselves for these elections to ensure fair competition in the race.