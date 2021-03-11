By Benjamin Jumbe

The first national vice-chairperson of the NRM who is also the chairperson of the NRM national disciplinary committee Alhajji Moses Kigongo has expressed concern over dragging the NRM CEC into a debate in the plenary.

This follows accusations and counter-accusations in parliament last evening with some legislators pinning the Government Chief Whip for claiming the body had endorsed Jacob Oulanya for speaker.

In a statement issued this evening, Alhajji Kigongo said parliament has its mechanism for the election of a speaker and NRM has its mechanisms of conducting its business too.

He says Rule 4(1) of the NRM code of conduct prohibits a member or a leader of the party to use a wrong forum in addressing pertinent issues.

Alhajji Kigongo calls upon leaders and members of the general public to desist from acts that are disrespectful and lower the image of institutions of government