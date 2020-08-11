

By Thembo Kahungu

The National Resistance Movement party’s Central Executive Committee sits again today at State House, Entebbe to confirm the candidature of President Museveni as Presidential flag bearer and National Chairperson ahead of next week’s delegates’ conference.

Museveni is unopposed on both positions after being declared by NRM Electoral Commission Chairman Dr Tanga Odoi on July 28 as having been duly nominated without any competitor.

He will however have to be vetted by CEC and the National Executive Committee (NEC) as per the party Constitution before the conference hands him the flag on August 19.

Meanwhile all the eight positions for his Vice Chairpersons in the CEC are up for grabs and the party’s governance organ must vet the candidates nominated by Dr Tanga’s Commission before a final list of those who meet the requirements for the top leadership position is seconded to the conference.

In the guidelines signed by NRM Secretary General, Justine Kasule Lumumba, for any person to be vetted for election for purposes of election by the conference, he or she must be; a registered member of the party has no case before the party’s disciplinary committee and has no criminal record.