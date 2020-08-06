By Benjamin Jumbe

The national chairman of National Resistance Movement (NRM) Yoweri Museveni has summoned members of the party’s Central Executive Committee for a meeting.

The meeting is set to be held at state house Entebbe tomorrow.

In communication to the members, the NRM chairman says the meeting will, among other things receive a report from the party’s Secretary General on the preparation for the extraordinary meetings of the 3rd National Conference.

The party yesterday said it would hold a scientific national delegates conference from different places.