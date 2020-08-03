By Benjamin Jumbe

NRM members interested in contesting for various positions including constituency and district parliamentary seats and Special Interest Groups have up to close of business today to pick expression of interest and nomination forms.

The party’s electoral head Dr Tanga Odoi on Thursday last week announced the extension to compensate for Friday which was a public holiday.

Odoi adds that three more days are to be given for those interested in contesting for seats in the newly created constituencies.

Expression of interest and picking of forms for local government councils starts on 7thupto 11th August 2020.