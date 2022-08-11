By Mike Sebalu

The National Resistance Movement Party has commended Kenya for holding a peaceful election.

Speaking at Morning at NTV this morning, the party director of communications Emmanuel Dombo has appreciated political leaders for the high standard of maturity exhibited in Kenya general election.

He has challenged the opposition to copy notes from Kenya’s opposition.

However, in response, the National Unity Platform Spokesperson Joel Ssennyonyi has scoffed at Dombo’s remarks saying they are ill-intentioned.

Vote counting is underway with poll results to be announced soon.

As of last evening, THE Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission had transmitted at least 97.7% of results from over 40,000 polling stations.

Provisional Presidential Results indicate it’s a tight race between Azimio’s Raila Odinga and Kenya Kwanza’s William Ruto.