The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party has conceded defeat in the just concluded Serere county by-election.

The NRM flag bearer, Phillip Oucor was beaten by over 2000 votes by Emmanuel Omoding, an independent in the race who garnered 15,638 votes against the latter’s 13,206 votes.

It should be noted that a rift emerged prior to this election after majority of NRM leaders from Serere county fronted Omoding.

However, the party chose Oucor as their preferred candidate despite losing in the previous election and Omoding got nominated as an independent candidate.

Speaking to journalists after the declaration of the final results, the NRM electoral commission chairperson Dr. Tanga Odoi attributed the loss to internal differences.

Odoi says the loss is a learning experience and that they are more than ready to create amends and prepare for the 2026 general election.

He has meanwhile wished Omoding a successful tenure in parliament, saying they (NRM) have nothing against him.