By Benjamin Jumbe

The NRM director communications, Emmanuel Dombo, has asked aspiring candidates to desist from bribing voters ahead of the party primaries.

This follows concerns raised over photos recently shared on social media showing some NRM candidates displaying money before their supporters.

Dombo described such a move as regrettable and demeaning to the voters.

He has further called on aspirants to avoid engaging in any election malpractice which could cost them their victory.

The party is set to hold its parliamentary primaries on Friday this week.