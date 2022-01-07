By Benjamin Jumbe

The NRM secretariat has declined to comment about a proposal to amend the constitution to change the presidential election system.

It comes at a time the media is awash with reports that government is mooting a plot to abolish the popular presidential elections by the public and introduce a new election system where the president will be elected by members of parliament.

Speaking to Kfm the NRM Secretary General Richard Todwong said they are yet to officially receive such a proposal and as such could not comment.

Meanwhile, the government chief whip Thomas Tayebwa said that although the NRM caucus was yet to receive the said proposal, the proposed system is one of the known political systems practiced by successful democracies like Great Britain, Italy and Canada.

He however adds that once proposed full consultations will be made with the stakeholders.