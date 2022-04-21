By Ritah Kemigisa

The ruling NRM party has defended the decision to endorse Andrew Ojok Oulanyah, the son of the later speaker Jacob Oulanyah as the sole candidate for the Omoro County by-election.

In a meeting held on Tuesday night chaired by President Museveni, five aspirants for the vacant seat stepped down to allow a smooth transition process.

However, many Ugandans have criticized the party for ring-fencing the position which is against the constitution which directs that all Ugandans have access to leadership positions at all levels.

However, the party Communication Director Emmanuel Dombo says the sentiments shared are miscalculated adding that the situation for Omoro is different from others.

According to Dombo, in each situation much as people want to relate and do a comparative analysis of the Omoro seat, at times the situation and circumstances are different and call for different reactions.