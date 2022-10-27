The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) has dismissed claims that it coerces the private business community to support it during campaigns.

The claims have been dismissed by the party’s Director of External Affairs, Ambassador Pollar Awich during the 5th Annual symposium on money in politics under the theme; “Private Sector and Political Financing in Africa” organised by the Alliance for Finance Monitoring following concerns raised by some business people at the symposium.

Ambassador Awich said the private sector members who finance the party do so in good faith without being forced or intimidated.

He however said there could be some party cadres who may use the same to take advantage and blackmail the business community, urging them to be alert.

Meanwhile, the executive director of the Federation of Small and Medium Enterprises, Moses Walugembe admitted that indeed some businesses have fallen victim to extortionists, noting that supporting politics should be okay but regulated.