The National Resistance Movement has dismissed reports that its Central Executive Committee (CEC) has endorsed the Electoral College as a mode of electing flag bearers in the forthcoming general elections.

In a 6th July 2020 statement, Tanga Odoi the chairman of NRM Electoral Commission says they will instead conduct the party primaries by Universal Adult Suffrage as enshrined in the party constitution under Article 39(10).

The Universal adult suffrage gives the right to vote to all adult citizens, regardless of wealth, income, gender, or social status.

The NRM had endorsed lining up behind candidates as a mode of conducting elections for party flag bearers but there were concerns of how it would observe the social distancing health guideline as a way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.