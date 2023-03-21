The President-General of the Democratic Party (DP), Nobert Mao, has revealed that the cooperation agreement between National Resistance Movement (NRM) and DP will expire in 2026.

Last year, the ruling National Resistance Movement party signed a working cooperation agreement with DP. The national chairman of NRM, President Yoweri Museveni signed on behalf of his party while

Nobert Mao represented DP at the State House in Entebbe.

According to Mao, the agreement had various components including constitutional review, peaceful transition of power among others.

Speaking to the press at the party head offices on Tuesday, Mao revealed that there are clear positive gains already that followed the controversial deal. He listed the fruits of the deal as; him being appointed minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, the ongoing proposals for formulation of the constitutional review commission, DP having a representative in the regional parliament among others.

He noted that many more concerning a peaceful transition are in the pipeline.