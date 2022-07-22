By Ruth Anderah

The Kampala High Court Civil Division is this morning expected to hear a case filed by 23 members of the NRM party challenging its decision to ring fence positions in the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA).

The group led by Jossy Niwabine contends that on July 8th 2022, NRM’s Central Executive Committee-CEC endorsed the party incumbent representatives to EALA as flag bearers for the 2022-2027 term of office without holding valid elections.

According to them, the resolution was unfair, undemocratic, illegal and discriminative of other aspiring contestants.

In their case filed against the ruling party NRM and its Electoral Commission they want the Court to quash the said resolution and stop its implementation ahead of the election next month.

Over 100 people had expressed interest to be elected to occupy six of the nine slots for Uganda at the regional parliament.