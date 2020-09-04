By Benjamin Jumbe

The NRM electoral commission has announced suspension of two party primaries this morning.

The commission’s chairman Dr Tanga Odoi says elections for constituency flag bearers in Mawogola North and Kigulu South have been suspended.

Odoi says suspension of elections in Mawogola North follows continued violence witnessed last night between camps of two candidates Shartsi Musharure Kuteesa and Godfrey Aine Kaguta.

He also said the suspension of elections in Kigulu South follows the death of one of the candidates Stephen Waako, who perished in a road accident last night.

Dr Tanga Odoi however says voting for the Woman MP flagbearer in Kigulu South will be carried out.