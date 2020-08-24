

By Benjmin Jumbe

The National resistance Movement electoral commission has given one last chance to aspiring candidates to be nominated.

According to the party’s commission chairman Dr Tanga Odoi, today is the final day for nominating candidates both in new constituencies and those who missed in the previous exercise.

Meanwhile yesterday, the party’s deputy secretary general Richard Todwong said the final dates on which contestants seeking to carry the party flag in various elective positions will be elected had been set.

According to the final approved program, NRM primaries for members of parliament are to be conducted on 4th September while primaries for Special interest groups including workers and PWDs will be on 10th September.