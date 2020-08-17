

After finalizing nomination of party aspirants, the NRM electoral commission is today set to kick off an exercise of meeting party members in different regions.

The meetings are targeting hot spots for violence during party primaries and clashes between aspirants for the party flag.

The chairperson NRM electoral commission Dr. Tanga Odoi says this is being done to ensure that during the campaigns the candidates have minimal issues to solve, rather than wrangling.

He reveals that out of the 24 zones they are targeting , today they are to start with Sembabule district.

He says Sembabule is one of the areas which have had friction among the party members during every general elections.