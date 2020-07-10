

By Benjamin Jumbe

The NRM party electoral commission has called for calm and patience from its members seeking to contest for various positions on the party’s ticket

Addressing the media in Kampala the commission’s chairman Dr Tanga Odoi said they are still awaiting approval of the party’s Central executive committee scheduled to sit this Sunday before releasing the full roadmap.

Dr Tanga however in the meantime calls upon all aspiring candidates and interested stakeholders to among other things desist from engaging in illegal campaigns and election related illegal practices

He says the party will kick start its electoral cycle by conducting elections for special interest group committees at village level to include representatives of persons with Disabilities, Older persons and the Youth.