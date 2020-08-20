

By Benjamin Jumbe

The NRM electoral commission chairman Dr Tanga Odoi has warned candidates and their agents against declaring any results.

This comes as voting for candidates vying for CEC positions gets closer to the end.

Speaking to Kfm, Dr Tanga said results are to be tallied at the respective districts and announced by the district registrars.

He adds that after that, the results are to be forwarded to the Commissions headquarters in Kampala where the final results will be declared by the commission.

27 contestants are in the race for 9 CEC slots comprised of the National chairperson, 1st National Vice chairperson, 2nd vice chairperson female and the six regional vice chairpersons.