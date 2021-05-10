By Ritah Kemigisa

The alliance for Finance Monitoring, ACFIM in its secrets Known publication has revealed that the NRM party cashed out shs 20 million as a take home package to each of the 243 MPs elect who attended the recent three-week retreat at the National Leadership Institute in Kyankwanzi.

The alliance executive director Henry Muguzi says they have established “that during the separate meetings held between President Museveni who also doubles as NRM party chairman and the new MPs-elect grouped based on sub-regions at Kyankwanzi. Some of the MPs took advantage of the meetings to inform the party chairman how elections left most of them financially crippled with some battling court cases that required money.”

Muguzi is now calling upon the NRM party to desist from degenerating into a “cash and carry” party that makes its self-attractive members because of the amounts of money it expends on them.

“NRM must be among the frontiers of ideologically oriented politics. It’s imperative to note that if money continues to be the motivating factor of political participation in Uganda then democracy will not have a chance to flourish in Uganda.”

However the NRM deputy secretary general Richard Todwong has refuted this report as false saying the MPs elect were only given shs 1million as fuel refund.

“ I am not aware about that, I didn’t see anybody giving anyone money, only shs 1million was given to the MPS for fuel to return to their constituencies,” says Mr Todwong.