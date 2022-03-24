By Juliet Nalwooga

The Central Executive Committee (CEC) for the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) has endorsed incumbent government chief whip Thomas Tayebwa to stand for deputy speaker of parliament position.

Tayebwa will on Friday this week face of with opposition’s Moses Okot MP Kiyoga constituency for the same position at Kololo independence grounds in special poll to replace, incumbent Anita Among who was yesterday endorsed by NRM to stand for the speaker of parliament seat.

Tayebwa’s endorsement has been confirmed by Emmanuel Dombo, the spokesperson for the NRM secretariat in an interview with KFM.