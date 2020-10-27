

By Benjamin Jumbe

The NRM secretary general Kasule Lumumba has joined various stakeholders to mourn the passing of deputy executive director of Uganda media Centre Col Shaban Bantariza.

Col Bantariza was announced dead this morning from Mulago hospital where he had been admitted.

Lumumba says the deceased will always be remembered as a public relations guru and a law abiding citizen.

She further said he will also be remembered for being a soldier who transformed and mentored very many young people through the National Leadership Institute (NALI) and above all having been an ardent supporter and member of the NRM party.